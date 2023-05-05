On May 4, 2023, Husqvarna Motorcycles introduced the 2024 FS 450 supermoto to the world. Updates for the new year include a high-grip seat cover, which is all-new, and some new gray, yellow, and white graphics to turn heads wherever you go.

The 2024 FS 450 is powered by a 450cc single overhead cam, single-cylinder engine with bore and stroke of 95mm x 63.4mm. It’s mated to a five-speed gearbox, with a Brembo hydraulics system and a Suter anti-hopping clutch. The engine was last updated for the 2023 model year, and specifically designed to offer great performance and light weight. On its own, it tips the scales at a claimed 59 pounds.

Suspension duties are handled by a 48mm WP XACT front fork with AER technology, as well as a WP XACT rear shock with a CFD-optimized main piston and tool-free adjustment. Front suspension travel is 285mm (11.22 inches) and rear suspension travel is 266mm (10.27 inches). Ground clearance is 281mm (just over 11 inches). Brembo brakes stop you at both ends, with a 310mm disc up front and a 220mm disc in the rear.

Gallery: 2024 Husqvarna FS 450

7 Photos

Wheels consist of a pair of black Alpina spoked wheels that measure 16.5 inches in the front and 17 inches in the rear. They come wrapped in Metzeler Racetec SM rubber to ensure good grip, traction, and agility characteristics.

Other choice bits include a polyamide-reinforced, two-piece aluminum subframe, CNC-machined triple clamps, Pro Taper handlebar, and a handlebar-mounted map select switch. Using that switch, riders can easily activate launch control, traction control, the quickshifter, and also switch between two different engine maps at will. The fuel tank holds 1.9 gallons and the fuel pump has been repositioned, so the tank empties further—both ensuring riders more time in the saddle per tank.

Pricing and availability will vary from country to country, but Husqvarna Motorcycles says that the 2024 FS 450 should be available worldwide from its authorized dealer network at the time of posting. For the most up-to-date pricing and availability information, your best bet is to reach out to your local Husqvarna dealer with any questions you may have.