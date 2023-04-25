It’s April 2023, and Husqvarna is keen to show off its 2023 Heritage Functional Collection of moto apparel. While the Swedish brand (under the Pierer Mobility umbrella) doesn’t shy away from casual apparel offerings like branded t-shirts and other gear, it also likes to show off its chops at combining style with safety when you want to match your bike.

For example, there’s the Moto-10 Spherical Railed helmet, which is made for Husqvarna exclusively by Bell Helmets. It offers tons of ventilation, MIPS spherical technology, Magnefusion cheek padding, a carbon shell, a magnetic belt holder, the Magnefusion emergency removal system, Quick Flip peak screws, a flying bridge visor with vent holes, and a weight of between 1,450 and 1,500 grams (about 3.2 to 3.3 pounds). It’s available in sizes XS to XXL, or 54 to 63.

Then there’s the Velocity 6.5 goggles, which are made exclusively for Husqvarna by Leatt. They’re a set of professional offroad goggles, which offer features including a removable nose guard, anti-fog technology, broad spectrum UV protection (UVA, UVB, and UVC), an anti-scratch coating on the large lenses, a headband with adhesive silicone straps, and even a quick-release system to make changing lenses easier.

Gallery: 2023 Husqvarna Functional Heritage Collection

6 Photos

The Origin shirt is a lightweight performance motocross shirt, with mesh inserts where you want them, as well as foam padding on the elbows and a tailored fit made to suit your riding position on the bike (short in front, long in back). Another consideration for riding position is the sleeve cuffs, which are tapered so they hug your arm and stay where you want them.

Similarly, the Origin pants are lightweight performance motocross pants, which offer perforated ventilation zones to keep you cool, as well as heatproof and abrasion-resistant leather knee reinforcement, since that’s the place most likely to see impact. Foam padding on your thighs makes your ride a little more comfortable, and taped seams help to lessen any action-related discomfort during wear.

The iTrack Origin gloves, which of course match all the other gear listed here in paying homage to Husqvarna’s heritage, offer perforated palms, mesh between the fingers for good ventilation, a silicon print to improve your grip, Neoprene cuffs for added comfort, and touchscreen functionality. They’re made exclusively for Husqvarna by 100%.

The X-3 boots are made exclusively for Husqvarna by Sidi and offer features including a nylon inner sole with a removable foot bed, a toe area covered with a reinforced plastic, an anatomically shaped and robust heel protector, a flex system, and a micro-adjustable and totally replaceable buckle system.

All these items can be found as part of the 2023 Husqvarna Functional Apparel Collection and are available through official Husqvarna dealers.