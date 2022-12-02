On October 25, 2022, Italian motorcycling and bicycling footwear specialist Sidi Sports was fully acquired by Italian investment holding company Italmobiliare. The company prides itself on its diverse and expanding portfolio of ‘Made in Italy’ companies, across a wide range of industries.

As part of the acquisition, Davide Rossetti was appointed the new CEO of Sidi. He brings with him, among other things, over six years' experience as head of global sales at Alpinestars. Additionally, Italian national cycling team manager and former professional cyclist Davide Cassani has joined the Sidi board of directors.

Sidi was founded in 1960 by Dino Signori, who remained chairman of the company until the recent deal was complete. Over the decades, Sidi boots and cycling shoes have been worn by some of the greats in multiple motorcycling and cycling disciplines, from Giacomo Agostini, Loris Capirossi, and Tony Cairoli to Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Richard Carapaz and four-time Women’s Gravel World Championship winner Pauline Ferrand- Prévot, who accomplished those four gold medals in four different specialties in Sidi shoes.

“I am proud of this deal which respects my history as an entrepreneur over the last sixty years or more. It will ensure that the company can grow even stronger and more competitive,” Sidi founder Dino Signori said in a statement.

“Italmobiliare – and Carlo Pesenti [the company’s CEO] who I have come to know and respect – will be able to give continuity to the values and ideas that I have always pursued, consolidating and strengthening SIDI’s traditions and products. I thank my family and all of our employees for their efforts that have allowed us to achieve such brilliant results,” Signori concluded.

"The world of two wheels in Italy needs investment, competence and passion. I am thrilled to find these three elements within Italmobiliare's top management and to be part of this new development challenge for Sidi,” Davide Cassani added.

"Sidi means excellent professionals, products of the highest quality, a winning brand that is much appreciated and a sector that is starting to show very interesting growth rates again thanks to an ever-wider audience of enthusiasts and practitioners,” Italmobiliare CEO Carlo Pesenti began.

“These are the factors that Italmobiliare aims to enhance globally through sustainable growth based on the creation of value over time. As an entrepreneur and a lover of the world of two wheels, I know the value of tradition and the identity of a brand that has a very strong link with the world of sport and those who practice it, by profession or by passion, and which represents another extraordinary example of the quality of products Made in Italy,” he concluded.