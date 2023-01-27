Billy Bolt is on the fast track to enduro stardom. The British rider is at the top of his game, winning the last two FIM SuperEnduro Championships aboard his Husqvarna TE 300i. Bolt hoisted his first title during the 2019-2020 season. Despite the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) canceling the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 25-year-old rider successfully defended his crown during the 2021-2022 campaign.

A big part of Bolt’s success comes down to his Husqvarna’s WP Suspension. As a subsidiary of the Pierer Mobility Group, WP outfits all KTM, Husqvarna, and GASGAS motorcycles. Since the stadium-based series debuted in 2007 (originally named the FIM Indoor Enduro World Cup), KTM and Husqvarna riders have locked out the top spot. That includes eight-consecutive titles and nine overall for KTM. Husqvarna has closed the gap in recent years, though, nabbing five of the last six crowns.

With all that enduro know-how behind WP’s curtain, it was only fitting for Bolt to give fans a tour of the brand’s Munderfing, Austria, headquarters. While we anticipated the two-time champ revealing technical details behind the firm’s production, the video painstakingly avoids divulging WP’s secret sauce. Between the cringey intro and scripted interstitials, Bolt aimlessly wanders through the state-of-the-art factory.

The rider’s tour guide/WP employee attempts to lend a semblance of structure by designating the facility’s workstations and components racks. However, Bolt’s interest wanes when he’s not on his bike. In the saddle, number 57 shows the audience why he has two SuperEnduro titles to his name, pulling twelve o’clock wheels through the halls and clearing a parking stop with ease.

Sure, the camera roves over parts-lined walls and top-of-the-line WP shocks, but without technical explanations, the imagery only amounts to eye candy. Of course, with 14 titles in the bag, WP hopes to keep its winning formula close to the chest. Instead of offering a full look behind the curtain, the suspension specialist would rather show you the results on the SuperEnduro stage.