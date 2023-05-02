Japanese Helmet Brand Kabuto Presents The New Geosys Dual-Sport Helmet

Japanese helmet manufacturer Kabuto is expanding its predominantly road-focused range of helmets with a new lid designed for dual-sport application The Geosys, the Japanese brand’s first dual-sport helmet, is set to hit the market by the end of May, 2023, and was showcased for the first time at EICMA 2022. Let’s take a closer look at the details.

The Kabuto Geosys helmet follows the formula of a standard dual-sport helmet. It comes equipped with a visor, but when removed, is compatible with standard motocross goggles. As is the case with all dual-sport lids, the Geosys is equipped with a peak, but in this case, it features five-step adjustability. For extra convenience, the peak is adjustable with a ratchet system, so no need to use tools when adjusting peak angle depending on where you ride or how fast you intend to go. More specifically, the peak is designed to be positioned low when riding fast. Meanwhile, it can be adjusted high for off-road riding.

When it comes to comfort and ventilation, adventure and dual-sport lids are known for their breathability. The same is true for the Geosys, which employs an array of vents situated at the center of the chin bar, as well as on the top of the head. The vents are easily opened and closed with actuation tabs, with Kabuto claiming that they’re easy to operate even with gloves on. On top of all that, the Kabuto Geosys helmet is compatible with a Pinlock anti-fog lens, though this isn’t included in the purchase price of the helmet.

Convenience features include a completely removable and washable set of interior liners for added longevity. These are made out of a Coolmax fabric known for its moisture-wicking properties. There are also speaker cutouts for virtually any type of intercom system. Last but not least, the Geosys has an aerodynamic profile despite its dual-sport application. According to Kabuto, the helmet had undergone wind tunnel testing to ensure its efficiency.

In terms of pricing and availability, Kabuto offers the Geosys for 47,300 Yen, which equates to about $347 USD. It comes in sizes ranging from XS all the way to XL, or 54 centimeters to 62 centimeters. Color options consist of white, black, and matte black, and as mentioned earlier, the helmet is expected to go on sale by late May, 2023.