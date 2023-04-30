The 2016 model of the Peugeot Speedfight is not too fast in its stock form, so this could change that. A new variator kit from Polini has “Hi-Speed” in the name, so if you want to reach the end of your speedometer, keep reading.

Polini’s been around for quite some time now. The company got its start in 1945 and it has been tuning scooters ever since. From Vespa exhausts to Piaggio variators, and everything else in between, the Peugeot is also yet another marque that’s gone under the knife in Polini’s R&D lab, and the result is this kit that’s now available from the brand’s site.

With just 50ccs of displacement, the Peugeot Speedfight or NECO 50 are both small scooters with just enough power for slow-speed tasks like going around town and running small errands. However, this kit could give your little scooter a little more speed thanks to Polini’s design which offers performance and efficiency without sacrificing the reliability and safety of the scooter.

The half-pulley has a different shape to it, which will allow the belt to increase the excursion of the variator, resulting in a higher top speed. Polishing has been done to the tracks of the inside roller for reduced rolling resistance and is also included as part of the kit. The rollers are 5.3 grams each and are covered in a special nylon and aramid fiber blend that helps with the aforementioned rolling resistance reduction.

On top of the reduced rolling resistance, you also get a spring load increase of 15 percent, with the clutch springs also getting the same treatment, albeit with a 20 percent increase in the clutch engagement at just 600 RPM.

The Hi-Speed variator kit for the Peugeot Speedfight and the NECO 50 is designed in Italy, and it’s made there as well. The kit will set you back 69 EUR plus VAT, which translates to about $75 USD.