The Australian Grand Prix remains a highlight of annual MotoGP schedules for a very good reason – the Philip Island Circuit. As both a fan- and rider-favorite, the venue not only offers breathtaking coastline views but also features one of the most flowing tracks on the World Championship calendar.

Though many find the circuit nearly faultless, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation launched a six-week construction project to maintain Philip Island’s FIM Grade A safety license. Under the proposed plans, the team will implement extended run-off areas at high-speed sectors while also installing new concrete aprons at several key entrance and exit zones. To get the full rundown, MCNews' Trevor Hedge sat down with Australian Grand Prix Corporation General Manager of Design and Construction Matthew Walton.

According to Walton, the most significant work takes place at turns 1, 11, and 12. Following the home straight, the circuit’s sweeping turn 1 presents a particularly fast crash zone. In order to accommodate those high-speed come-offs, the team will extend the existing asphalt run-off and enlarge the gravel trap. A newly installed Armco barrier along with tire bundles will act as a soft backstop for any riders that don’t slow to a stop in the gravel.

Similar precautions are incorporated at turns 11 and 12. Walton revealed that “the fundamental changes that sort of extends from 11 through to 12, is the installation of the concrete barriers, tire bundles, conveyer belt, and debris fencing, and obviously, the purpose of the debris fencing is to protect both the rider and the spectator in this location. Given that speeds at which the bikes are going around this particular turn.”

In addition to the reworked run-off areas, GP Corp will add concrete verges to turns 2, 3, 6, 8, 9, 11, and 12. The additional pavement effectively gives riders an extra margin of error, keeping them off the potentially hazardous grass should they run wide at corner entrance or exit. While the plans sound simple, Walton notes that the project is a considerable undertaking, with the team adding 300 tons of gravel and removing 25,000 cubic meters of soil in the process.

However, it’s good to know that the pristine Philip Island Grand Prix Circuit will still produce the racing we’ve come to love while keeping racers even safer.