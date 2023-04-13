Year after year, motorcycles just keep getting better. The same can be said of video games. With manufacturers releasing some of the most performance-driven models over the last few years, it was time for game developer Milestone Team to up the ante with another installment of its popular Ride series. Right on cue, the official Ride 5 announcement trailer dropped today, featuring some of today’s top-tier superbikes.

While the trailer prominently showcases eye candy like the BMW M 1000 RR, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, and Ducati Superleggera V4, it’s what’s under the hood that will draw series fans back to the sticks. As always, Ride 5 will include an expansive single-player career mode that allows players to earn credits from races at real and fictional circuits. With a wide-ranging collection of classic and contemporary motorcycle models, the title entices users to spend those hard-earned credits on their bike collection, upgrades, or customizations.

To spice up the competition, Milestone also integrates a new Rivals system which pits the player against 10 main opponents. You’d better get used to the opposition too, as the game features four main bundles with 200 events split into core and secondary challenges. However, Ride 5 keeps things fresh with various road racing formats at tracks like California’s Sonoma Raceway, Britain’s Brands Hatch Circuit, Northern Ireland’s North West 200 (The Triangle), and Japan’s Suzuka and Autopolis International Racing Courses.

Some challenges even include 24-hour endurance races, and the Ride 5 now allows users to save their progress mid-event. The fifth installment also appeals to newcomers with a rewind feature and new rider assist aids. Those that prefer a human-to-human battle can also take advantage of the returning local split-screen feature or take on the world with cross-platform online races between PlayStation and Xbox console users or Steam and Epic PC players.

Available August 24, 2023, Ride 5 will only come out on current-gen consoles such as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.