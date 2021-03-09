When you think about expensive motorcycles, perhaps, ultra-rare machines from boutique motorcycle companies such as Bimota come into mind. After all, the Bimota Tesi H2 fetches a whopping 64,000 Euros, or the sum of $76,000 USD. However, it would appear that a motorcycle from a more familiar company can cost you well over $100,000 USD. In fact, this price can soar all the way up to well over $160,000 in certain markets.

I'm talking about none other than the Ducati Superleggera V4. Definitely taking the crown as the most expensive production motorcycle in the world, only 500 units of this breathtaking sportbike will ever be produced. In the U.S. market, Ducati has pegged the price of the bike at an eye-watering $100,000 USD. However, if you venture over to Asia, specifically the Philippines, the Superleggera V4 will set you back an astonishing PHP 8 million, or the equivalent of $160,000 USD sans insurance, and registration. For reference, this is nearly as much, if not more than a decently sized house in a private subdivision in the country.

So, who exactly is going to fork up the same amount of money as a house for what is essentially a toy on two wheels? It certainly beats me, but there surely are mega rich people out there who can make the most of Ducati's most powerful and technologically advanced motorcycle ever. In case you didn't know, the Superleggera V4 is in fact a street-legal motorcycle. Yes, I know it's absolutely crazy. How can a 224-horsepower, 156 kg superbike be allowed for road use? It's pretty amazing, no doubt, but to call it just a bit excessive would be quite an understatement.

The Ducati Superleggera V4 is the only street-legal motorcycle in existence to boast a full carbon fiber chassis. Other bikes make use of various alloys and metals, but Ducati has decided to make use of aeronautics-grade carbon fiber, which has undoubtedly undergone years of testing and engineering to get absolutely perfect. As such, the bikes incredibly powerful engine, mated to an equally lightweight chassis, gives it mind-boggling power-to-weight ratio of 1.44 horsepower per kilogram. That's pretty wild, if you ask me.