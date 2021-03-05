How do you feel about the redesigned 2021 Ducati Monster and Monster Plus? If you’re eagerly waiting for your chance to get your hands on either one, we have good news for you. Ducati has officially begun production of the new Monster at home, in its Borgo Panigale factory.

To mark the occasion, Ducati brought MotoGP riders Pecco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, and Luca Marini over to the production line to have a closer look. The trio witnessed the birth of the very first 2021 Monster as it came off the assembly line, shortly before they hopped on a plane to Qatar for the first MotoGP tests of the season.

There’s a lot riding on the newest member of the Monster family. After all, the company counts the Monster as its longest-running, best-selling bike family of all time—and it’s not for nothing, either. Since 1993, over 350,000 bikes bearing the Monster badge have sold to happy Ducatisti throughout the world.

Gallery: 2021 Ducati Monster Rolls Into Production

Powered by a 937cc Testastretta 11-degree engine that makes a claimed 111 horsepower and 69 lb-ft of torque, the all-new Monster was designed to be lightweight, nimble, and above all, FUN. How well the Borgo Panigale team fulfilled that brief will, of course, remain to be seen as this update starts rolling out into customer hands.

Ducati says it paid special consideration to ergonomics on this new bike, and improving them over those of the outgoing 821. The saddle is now a little closer to the handlebars to help keep the rider more upright, and the steering angle is now set at 36 degrees. That, Ducati says, is a full 7 degrees greater than the 821, to make low-speed maneuvers and fine control easier. The foot pegs were also relocated to give a more comfortable feel and keep you happy in the saddle for longer.

MSRP for the 2021 Monster starts at $11,895, with the Monster Plus starting at $12,195. For North American markets, the new Monster will start rolling out to dealerships in April, 2021. At the same time, the Monster Plus will be available in Mexican and Canadian dealerships. Meanwhile, if you’re in the U.S. and you’re interested in a Monster Plus, you’ll need to wait until May to see one in your local dealership.