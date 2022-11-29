Let’s face it, most of us won’t ever race in the Isle of Man TT. Whether you chalk it up to talent, skill, or moxie, only the bravest riders take on the Snaefell Mountain Course. The faint of heart have recourse, however, and the TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 videogame delivers all the heart-pounding excitement of IOMTT without the risk.

Developed by RaceWard Studio, the third installment in the game series will leverage the team’s learnings from its recent RiMS Racing release.

“After the great feedback we received about RiMS Racing, we are delighted to have applied all our expertise into this incredible race,” explained RaceWard Studio CEO and Creative Director Marco Ponte. “For a team of developers with such passion for motorcycling, it makes us immensely proud to make the official game that recreates this legendary race for motorbike fans around the world.”

As a result, Ride on the Edge 3 will boast refreshed physics. Similar to RiMS Racing, the TT title will place heavy emphasis on the mechanical side, with players improving cornering and braking performance with a new upgrade system.

RaceWard doesn’t restrict the gameplay to the 37-mile road racing course either. Players can choose between nearly 40 Superbike and Supersport models and 32 different circuits. Online competition and weekly/monthly events bolster the game’s replay value while the new Open Roads mode caters to solo players.

The open-world feature allows users to explore more than 124 miles of roads throughout the Isle of Man. Along the way, players will locate points of interest and compete in racing challenges. For those that prefer a more true-to-life experience, Ride on the Edge 3 will also showcase the 2022 IOMTT teams. Whether you're gunning for a dominant Senior TT victory like Peter Hickman or capturing your first IOMTT podium like Davey Todd (cover rider), the latest TT Isle of Man sequel puts Tourist Trophy glory at your fingertips.

Nacon studios will release TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 in May, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.