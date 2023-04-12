Warm weather is finally returning in the Northern Hemisphere and Alpinestars’ 2023 Spring/Summer collection arrives along with it.

The iconic and innovative gear maker recently debuted its first road racing helmet, and it isn’t ceasing development of its Tech-Air airbag line anytime soon, but the brand’s Phenom gloves take a more traditional approach to protection.

Opting for a classic-meets-contemporary design, the new short-cuff leather gloves appeal to a wide range of riders. From the retro crowd to sport bike fanatics, from weekend warriors to commuters, the Phenoms cast a wide net with the ideal blend of form and function. That includes a straightforward (if not subdued) design with ample protection throughout.

AStars constructs that classic look with supple goat leather at the palm and the top of the hand. To conform to the rider’s hands, the gloves employ stretch accordion inserts and stretch gussets between the fingers. A pull tab helps users easily slide into the versatile mitts while the Velcro flap short cuff provides a secure yet unrestrictive closure at the wrist. For extra convenience, Alpinestars adds touchscreen-compatible tactile pads to the thumbs and forefingers. Comfort and convenience aren’t the Phenom’s only tricks, though.

The gloves also feature hard knuckle protection and pads along the pointer, middle, and pinkie fingers. On the flip side, reinforcements at the edge of each hand deflect during a slide while padded zones at the wrist and thumb mitigate abrasion. In all, the Phemom’s protective properties earn it a Certified PPE Level 1 rating (EN 13594:2015 standard).

At $99.95 for the standard Phenom Gloves, the perforated Phenom Air variants, and the women’s Stella Phenom Air Gloves, the line remains able and affordable. Alpinestars offers both men’s models in size S-3XL with the standard trim Black/Bright Red, Black/Black, and Black/White color schemes, while the Phenom Air only comes in the latter two options. The Stella version caters to women with size XS-XL hands and offers the same Black/Black colorway along with a Black/Diva Pink option.