REV’IT! Presents The Redhill Retro-Style Leather Gloves

Motorcycle enthusiasts all around the world are anxiously awaiting the start of the riding season with the coming of spring. Whether you're an experienced or novice rider, it's always a good idea to assess your gear and make sure you have everything you need to be safe and comfortable while riding. Given that the majority of equipment and gear manufacturers have just introduced their 2023 collections, now is an exceptionally opportune time to do some shopping.

REV'IT! is a reputable name in the motorcycle equipment and gear market, and its most recent product, the Redhill gloves, is likely to capture the attention of riders searching for a chic and useful addition. These gloves are ideal for riding in urban areas because they are made for usage in milder conditions. The Redhill gloves' retro-inspired design, which mixes traditional style with contemporary materials and production methods, is one of their most distinctive qualities. Six different colors are offered, each with a distinctive striped design.

The Redhill gloves are made of leather, with the fingers being constructed out of goatskin for enhanced tactile feel, and the top portion of the gloves being made of cowhide for more durability. Moreover, they include small perforated panels that enable air to circulate for better ventilation, and waterproof suede to keep moisture out in the event of rain. To allow for mobility, the gloves have accordion panels at the base of the fingers and on the back of the hand. A short cuff with an elastic wrist, a Velcro flap, and a pull tab are included for a snug fit.

The metacarpals of the Redhill gloves receive a protective shell, as well as a palm slider that provides protection in the event of a slide. The fingers, thumb, and wrist of the gloves, as well as other areas, are also cushioned with Temperfoam. It's worth noting that the Redhill gloves have KP Level 1 PPE approval. As a result, the rider can feel secure knowing that their gloves were manufactured and put through rigorous testing to ensure the highest level of safety.

The REV'IT! Redhill gloves are reasonably priced and are offered in a number of sizes, from S to 3XL, to fit a wide range of hand sizes. The motorcycle gloves cost 99.99 Euros – around $106 USD – which is a fair price for a high-quality glove that combines style and safety. The REV'IT! Redhill gloves can be purchased through various channels, including REV'IT! Licensed stores, online retailers, and the REV'IT! official website. Do note that pricing and availability may vary depending on your region.