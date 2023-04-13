Across Europe and Asia, numerous new companies specializing in electric mobility have sprung up in recent years. One of these brands is Next Electric Motors, a Spanish company specializing in electric scooters. The brand first entered the European market with the NX1, a small, lightweight electric scooter designed as an urban mobility solution.

Next Electric Motors recently released the Mojito, a 125cc-equivalent retro-style machine which we talked about previously (check out the brand's video below). This time around, it's taking a more contemporary approach with the NXPlus. In terms of styling, the NXPlus is thoroughly modern, and sports a bulky front end with a large LED headlight front and center. Instead of streamlined curves, the NXPlus flaunts boxy bodywork, giving it a more unique aesthetic. The boxy lines are complemented by a wide, flat floor, and a voluminous saddle large enough to accommodate two people.

Just like the retro-style Mojito, the NXPlus electric scooter is homologated as a 125cc-equivalent. As such, A1 license holders, as well as standard B car license holders can swing a leg over and go for a ride. On the performance side of things, the NXPlus is rocking a three-kilowatt electric motor with a top speed of 50 miles per hour. As such, this scooter is most suitable for urban use, and might struggle in wide open roads in the suburbs.

As for the battery, the scooter is rocking a pair of 72-volt, 25-ampere-hour lithium battery packs which provide up to 75 miles of range on a single charge. Next claims that it takes just four hours to fully charge the batteries. Better still, the batteries are removable, and can be charged separately from the scooter. You can also opt to run just one battery on shorter trips, saving a substantial amount of weight, as each pack tips the scales at 13 kilograms.

Other features are rather commonplace when it comes to commuter scooters. For example, the NXPlus rolls around on 12-inch alloy wheels, and makes use of standard telescopic forks and a pair of non-adjustable rear shock absorbers. It does, however, feature smartphone integration via its large 8.5-inch TFT display, as well as a proprietary mobile app called MyNEXT. To complement its connectivity features, Next has thrown in a USB socket housed in the front apron of the scooter.

Overall, the new Next NXPlus makes a rather strong case for itself with a dual-battery setup, adequately powerful motor, and convenient user-interface. Better still, it's priced affordably at just 3,999 Euros, or approximately $4,370 USD, and comes in three colors consisting of black, red, and white.