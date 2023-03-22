Next Electric Motors Presents The Mojito Urban Electric Scooter

Next Electric Motors is a fairly new Spanish brand specializing in electric scooters. Since its inception in 2017, the firm has earned a reputation for providing a diverse choice of products at attractive price points. For the 2023 model year, Next Electric Motors has launched its newest model, the Mojito, which is a fashionable electric scooter with the power of a traditional 125cc scooter.

The Mojito electric scooter's retro appearance incorporates all of the typical stylistic characteristics of a vintage scooter. Its rounded shape and glossy finish exude a timeless charm that appeals to riders who enjoy all things vintage. Yet, despite its vintage-inspired design, the Mojito combines classic and contemporary elements. For example, the scooter combines traditional whitewall tires with complete LED apron lighting, as well as digital instrument cluster.

The Next Mojito scooter is powered by a punchy and efficient brushless oscillating motor with a nominal power output of 3.5 kilowatts and a maximum power output of 4.6 kilowatts. This powerful engine allows the scooter to achieve speeds of up to 62 miles per hour, providing performance equivalent to a 125cc scooter. Depending on how you configure the scooter, it is powered by one or two detachable lithium batteries. Each battery weighs 24 kilograms and has a range of up to 62 miles, more than adequate for most everyday commutes and short excursions around town. Fully charging the batteries takes roughly two hours.

As for the scooter's components, it's clearly built with the urban jungle in mind. The scooter has non-adjustable suspension and rolls on small 12-inch wheels, making it extremely nimble and agile on tight city streets. On top of that, the Mojito has dual-piston calipers at the front and rear, which deliver dependable and fast stopping power when required. The scooter is also equipped with features that make riding more convenient and fun. It features a full-color TFT display, ample under-seat storage, and even optional accessories such as a top box and luggage rack.

The Next Mojito electric scooter comes in three different colors – black, ivory, and red. The scooter costs 4,200 euros ($4,523 USD) and comes with one battery. An extra battery can be purchased for 900 Euros ($969 USD) for riders who wish to expand their range or have a backup battery. The Mojito can be outfitted with a top case and rack for extra practicality. This will fetch an additional 135 euros ($145 USD).