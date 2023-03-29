On March 28, 2023, Indian Motorcycle parent company Polaris announced Polaris Xchange, its brand-new online powersports marketplace platform. Rather than focus solely on one type of powersports vehicle, Polaris Xchange allows users to shop online, from the comfort of wherever they happen to be, for a variety of powersports vehicles.

Motorcycles are on the list, of course—but riders contain multitudes, so you can also look for snowmobiles, autocycles, side-by-sides (helpfully broken into ‘sport’ and ‘utility’ categories), and all-terrain vehicles in a single place. This goes for both new and used vehicles, so you can find a wide variety of options at all kinds of price points to fit your needs.

Does the Polaris Xchange only include Polaris vehicles? Browsable digital inventory of both new and used vehicle stocks is drawn from the existing Polaris dealer network. Since Polaris dealers do offer a variety of used powersports equipment from multiple makes, you’ll find that reflected in the Polaris Xchange online experience, as well.

Gallery: Polaris Xchange Marketplace

3 Photos

As an example, let’s take a quick look at what’s available in the Motorcycles category. After choosing ‘Motorcycles’ and sorting by ‘Latest,’ the first bike that pops up for me is a 2018 Indian Springfield in Thunder Black with just under 11,000 miles on the clock. Right next to it is a 2022 Husqvarna TC 125 with a single mile on the clock, and next to that, there’s a 2010 Honda VT1300 Stateline with a little over 15,300 miles on the clock. A quick glance further down the page shows a Kawasaki Ninja 650 KRT, a Yamaha FZ-09, a Harley Street Glide, and even a Sherco 250SE. The variety of available bikes depends on what the Polaris dealer network has in its locations at a given time.

"We are constantly infusing new ways of thinking and using our knowledge of the powersports customer to help advance our industry, introduce new people to powersports and enhance the experience for our owners and riders, and Polaris Xchange is another example of that industry leadership. Polaris Xchange simplifies the shopping process for customers, allowing them do most of the process online before visiting their local dealership to sign the paperwork,” Polaris senior vice president and chief digital and information officer Vic Koelsch said in a statement.

If you’re interested in checking it out for yourself, you can browse the new Polaris Xchange network, which also allows users to sell or trade-in their powersports vehicles online, at the link in our Sources.