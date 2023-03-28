Aidea’s AA Cargo α4 model might be small but it does the heavy lifting for multi-national corporations. In Japan, the likes of DHL, Japan McDonald's, and CoCo Ichibanya rely on the diminutive delivery vehicle to keep business running smoothly. That doesn’t mean the electric three-wheeler doesn’t have ambitions outside the commercial space, though.

After attaining type approval from Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, Aidea will bring the α4 to market. Alongside the already approved AA Cargo β8 model, the α4 suits city dwellers in Japan’s major metropolitan areas. The three-wheeler features a 48-volt lithium-ion battery that sends power back to a DC brushless motor. Paired with that electric powerplant, the 3.85-kilowatt-hour power cell yields 89 kilometers (55.3 mi) per charge cycle.

Customers in Tokyo can expect major discounts thanks to the city’s Electric Motorcycle Popularization Promotion Project and Japan’s CEV Subsidy. The standard α4 retails for 877,800 yen (~$6,715 USD). Thanks to the 60,000-yen incentive from the national government and the 182,000-yen markdown provided by Tokyo (242,000 yen in total), the α4’s price tag shrinks to 635,800 yen (~$4,860 USD).

The same programs apply to the AA Cargo β8. The long-range model touts a 7.7 kWh battery, which boosts the MSRP to 1,097,800 yen (~$8,400 USD). Under the initiative, customers receive a 302,000-yen reduction, resulting in a 695,800-yen (~$5,315 USD) price tag. The perks don’t end there either.

The first 200 purchasers also receive a large storage box and sticker packet. The additional accessories make converting the AA Cargo models into delivery units an effortless feat. Even if owners aren’t planning on buying the electric three-wheelers for commercial use, the add-ons provide extra carrying capacity for commuting and personal errands. Aidea’s AA Cargo series is doing major lifting for major corporations, but everyday riders can also benefit from the pragmatic vehicles.