The Piaggio MyMover Is A Cute Delivery Three-Wheeled Moped

Utility-focused scooters are plentiful in the Asian market, with a sizable chunk of the population depending on these small and affordable vehicles for their day-to-day lives. As such, scooters can take the form of many weird and wonderful things—and from some pretty famous manufacturers, at that.

Take for example, the Piaggio MyMover, a quirky delivery e-moped with a three-wheeled layout. The MyMover is designed specifically for delivery duties, and comes with a massive rear luggage compartment. It has two wheels at the back and one wheel at the front, and leans just like a standard scooter would. Piaggio claims that this gives it the stability of a scooter while giving it some much-needed additional payload capacity. Speaking of which, the rear luggage box can store up to 261 liters of cargo—pretty darn impressive.

The scooter’s three-wheeled structure is said to distribute the load of the rider and luggage evenly across three wheels, while the tilting mechanism doesn’t only provide stability and natural riding feel, but an overall larger contact patch to help the rider effectively deal with uneven road surfaces. Each wheel is equipped with its own disc brake, too, further providing enhanced stopping power. As for the engine, it’s nothing more than a basic 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder unit designed to provide reliable, workhorse-like performance.

Overall, the Piaggio MyMover is able to carry up to 261 liters of cargo inside the top box, but other amenities have been thrown in to make this three-wheeler even more utilitarian. For instance, it has a front luggage rack that can carry an additional 20 kilograms of cargo. The leg shield bag can also store an additional 5 kilograms of luggage. As for pricing, it’s not surprising that a scooter this specialized would come at quite a premium. Piaggio is asking 913,000 Yen, or the equivalent of $6,607 USD, per current exchange rates.