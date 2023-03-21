Honda Launches The Vario 125 Scooter In The Malaysian Market

The Honda Vario 125 has been launched by Honda's Malaysian affiliate, Boon Siew Honda. Because of their low price, simplicity, and utility, scooters like the Vario 125 and Vario 150, which are accessible in Malaysia and other adjacent Asian countries, are immensely popular, and are among the most common vehicles on the road.

The Honda Vario 125 follows the company's previous teaser about a new scooter for the Malaysian market, which generated anticipation and intrigue among potential buyers before the actual announcement. Now, for the 2023 model year, t he Honda Vario 125 is available in three different colors: yellow, blue, and red. This selection of color options will undoubtedly appeal to a wider group of riders with diverse style and aesthetic preferences.

The newly released Honda Vario 125 is designed similarly to its more powerful and premium sibling, the Vario 150. The Vario 125 sets itself apart with a smaller and more compact engine, which is touted as more efficient and cost-effective to maintain. In terms of specs and features, the Vario 125 is powered by a 125cc, SOHC, single-cylinder engine with fuel injection and liquid cooling. Maximum power output is a claimed 11.5 horsepower and 8.2 pound-feet of torque.

Despite its modest engine, the Honda Vario 125 is packed with modern technology. For example, it has front and rear LED lighting as well as a smart-key system. The scooter also has a USB charger for quick on-the-go charging of your gadgets, as well as an anti-theft system as standard equipment. The Vario 125 rides on 14-inch front and rear wheels with 90/80 front and 100/80 rear tires, respectively. The 125cc model, like the preceding Vario 150, has CBS braking with rear drum brakes and a single disc brake in front.

The Honda Vario 125 is unquestionably an enticing option in the Malaysian market, starting at RM 7,080 (about $1,583 USD). This makes it an attractive model for both novice riders, as well as more seasoned motorcyclists looking for a dependable two-wheeler for daily use. The Vario 125 is a low-cost choice with modern features and technology, making it an appealing option for people looking for the best bang for their buck.