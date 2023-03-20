Yamaha Introduces The 2023 NMAX In The Malaysian Market

The Malaysian division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, Hong Leong Yamaha Motor (HLYM), has just released an updated version of its well-known scooter, the Yamaha NMAX, for 2023. The redesigned model now comes in a variety of additional color schemes. Because of its practicality, ease of use, and dependable performance, the Yamaha NMAX has gained appeal in Asia and Europe.

HLYM has announced the availability of the Yamaha NMAX scooter in Red and Blue. These revised versions will be available beginning March 16, 2023 for RM9,798 (about $2,200 USD). Despite the additional color choices, the scooter's style remains unchanged, with its contemporary and sleek styling giving it an urban and athletic appeal. Additionally, t he front and rear LED lights give superb visibility in low light conditions. The NMAX also features plenty of under-seat storage and compartments on the front apron, making it a practical urban commuter.

Regarding its performance, the Yamaha NMAX available in the Malaysian market is equipped with a single-cylinder, 155cc, Blue Core, SOHC engine with liquid cooling. This engine is capable of generating 14.9 horsepower at 8,000rpm and 10 pound-feet of torque at 6,000rpm. It's worth noting that this engine is also featured in other popular Yamaha models, including the YZF-R15 sportbike, XSR155 neo-retro naked bike, and WR155 dual-sport. Like most small-displacement scooters, the NMAX utilizes a CVT automatic transmission to transmit the engine's power to the rear wheel.

The Yamaha NMAX has a seven-liter fuel tank capacity, which allows for extended periods between refueling. This feature makes it ideal for daily use both within and outside the city. As a special offering for the Malaysian market, every purchase of the NMAX comes with a Yamaha disc lock included at no additional cost. This added security feature typically retails for RM100, or the equivalent of about $22 USD.