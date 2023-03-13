It’s that time of the year again. With spring beckoning riders back onto two wheels, motorcycle manufacturers are rolling out their 2023 models. Kawasaki is no different and Team Green will show off its latest lineup yet again with the Good Times demo tour.

The festivities kick off with a two-pronged attack at both Lakeland and Ocala, Florida, on March 17-18, 2023. The following weekend, March 24-25, 2023, the Kawi caravan stops in Orlando, Florida, before making another Sunshine State stop in Kissimmee on March 31-April 1, 2023. On the same dates, Oasis Powersports Kawasaki will also host another Good Times stop in Marion, Illinois.

Florida enjoys two more events with Tampa’s Rockstar Powersports welcoming the public on April 14-15, 2023, and Port Richey’s Pasco Powersports wrapping up the first leg on April 22-23, 2023. During the same period, Kawasaki will also showcase its Elektrode electric balance bike at SuperCross rounds in Glendale (AZ), Atlanta (GA), East Rutherford (NJ), and Salt Lake City (UT).

To partake in the Good Times (non-Elektrode) demo events, riders must be 18 years of age and present a valid driver’s license (with motorcycle endorsement). Additionally, participants must pass a breathalyzer test, sign a waiver, and wear the appropriate gear (helmet with eye protection, gloves, jacket or long-sleeve shirt, long pants, and over-ankle closed-toe shoes).

Though the lineup is subject to change, Good Times demo models include:

Ninja 400

Ninja 650

Ninja 1000SX

Ninja ZX-6R ABS KRT EDITION

Versys 650

Versys 1000 SE LT+

Vulcan S

Z400

Z650

Z650RS

Z900

Z900RS or Z900RS CAFE

KLX300SM

KLR650

KLR650 S

Spring, and the riding season, are just around the corner. If you’re like us, there’s no better way to celebrate the occasion than jumping on a brand-new motorcycle.