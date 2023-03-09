Scooters are undoubtedly popular in India and have evolved into a chic and useful form of mobility for many individuals. Scooters are become just as much fashion statements as they are modes of transportation thanks to their stylish designs, in-vogue hues, and iconic designs. Additionally, they are a well-liked option for travelling through the congested streets of cities and towns due to their accessibility, affordability, and fuel economy.

Out of the plethora of scooters on offer in the Indian market, one of the most popular models is the Suzuki Access 125, which is loved for its practical, no-frills nature. One of Suzuki's entry-level options in the Indian market, the Access 125 has been updated for the 2023 model year, with most of its updates rolled out in compliance to the latest emissions regulations. On top of that, however, potential customers now have a total of eight color schemes to choose from, spread across four variants.

All four of the Suzuki Access' body styles share an identical design. It consists of a single headlamp, indicators on the front apron, curved body panels, an exhaust system on the side with a heat shield, and a single grab-rail for the passenger. Users of the Ride Connect edition can access features including caller ID, missed call notice, incoming call alert, SMS alert, WhatsApp notification, phone battery display, turn-by-turn navigation, and estimated time of arrival thanks to the addition of Bluetooth capabilities.

The 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine of the Suzuki Access 125 is the same in all variations, with a maximum output of 8.5 horsepower at 6,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 7 pound-feet at 5,500 rpm. However beginning in 2023, the Access 125 will get hardware improvements to meet OBD2-A standards. The on-board diagnostics system will assist in identifying any vehicle system flaws and system failures while also making sure that no alterations are done that might result in excessive emissions.

When it comes to pricing and availability, folks looking to get the latest iteration of the Access 125 will be glad to know that it retains its incredibly affordable pricing. The base model, called the Standard Edition, gets front and rear drum brakes, and retails for $967 USD (Rs 79,400). Meanwhile, the Standard Edition with disc brakes will set you back the equivalent of $1,014 USD (Rs 83,100). The Special Edition Disc variant, meanwhile, retails for the sum of $1,035 USD (Rs 84,800). Lastly, the Ride Connect Edition with Bluetooth pairing retails for approximately $1,091 USD (Rs 89,500).

Gallery: Suzuki Launches The 2023 Access 125 In Eight Colors In India