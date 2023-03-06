On July 11, 2021, Harley-Davidson factory rider Kyle Wyman hoisted the King of the Baggers trophy. The Motor Company’s reign lasted for more than a year until Indian Motorcycle’s Tyler O’Hara ascended to the King of the Baggers throne on September 11, 2022. With two American OEMs going tit for tat yet again, the stakes are only higher in 2023. The Bar and Shield hopes to meet the moment with returning riders Kyle Wyman and Travis Wyman.

Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz didn’t mince words when addressing the team’s 2023 intentions.

“In our 120th Anniversary year, we’re coming at it bigger and better than ever before, as we compete to win the championship and bring back the #1 plate to Milwaukee where it belongs,” claimed Zeits. “Our Screamin’ Eagle factory racing team is ready for the season – and with Kyle and Travis on the track, I’m excited for what is set to be a great season of racing for our community of racers and fans alike.”

The Wyman brothers will both pilot a race-modified Harley-Davidson Road Glide once again, but the 2023 rig sports a two-tone orange/black livery commemorating Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary. Despite the recent release of the Screamin' Eagle 135ci Stage IV crate engine, both Road Glides will champion the team-developed 131ci Milwaukee-Eight V-twins.

The brand largely sticks to what works, but Travis and Kyle Wyman know that the competition won’t let up in 2023.

“As other teams get these bikes figured out, I expect the level of competition to be tougher this season,” admitted Travis Wyman. “Our Harley team is going to need to be on its game at every race.”

Last season, the siblings finished second and third in the overall standings. With the series adopting a two-race format for all seven rounds, Travis and Kyle will need to remain consistent throughout the 14-race calendar.

To help root on the boys, Harley will offer its 120th Anniversary VIP Ticket Package. Available in three-day and one-day packages, the VIP passes include premium reserved parking (for Harley-Davidson motorcycles), fan zone entry, and paddock access. Pass holders will also gain access to all MotoAmerica practice sessions, qualifying, and races along with an opportunity to participate in Harley-Davidson parade laps on Friday and Saturday.

The Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory racing team may have relinquished the crown in 2022, but it’s pulling out all the stops to return to the top in 2023.