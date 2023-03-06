Suzuki Motorcycle India Launches New Lifestyle And Apparel Collection

A lot of you are familiar with how vast and expansive the motorcycle market in India is. Home to one of the most diverse selections of motorcycles, India has bikes a lot of folks in the west never even imagined to exist. It goes without saying that India's motorcycle culture is one of the richest, too, and manufacturers are more than eager to support this.

We've seen it in the likes of Royal Enfield encouraging its patrons to customize and modify their machines. TVS and other manufacturers have also participated in numerous festivals across the country. This time around, Suzuki joins in on the lifestyle game by releasing its own apparel and merchandise range. Now available across Suzuki Premium motorcycle dealerships, the merchandise lets diehard Suzuki aficionados sport their brand's colors whether they're on or off the bike.

According to Suzuki, the aim of launching the apparel and merchandise collection is to create a "Suzuki World for all motorcycle and lifestyle enthusiasts." Furthermore, the apparel and merchandise will also be added to the displays of premium Suzuki dealerships across India so as to transform them into a one-stop-shop for all your Suzuki-related needs. The merchandise consists of a slew of practical daily essentials that are equally useful on and off the bike. You get stuff like keychains, mugs, water bottles, and umbrellas. Meanwhile, Suzuki branded apparel such as t-shirts, jackets, caps, and helmets are also on offer.

To further add to the brand's premium marketing, Suzuki India has also rolled out exclusive Bike Zone dealerships in select cities such as Delhi, Pune, Thane, Bengaluru, Surat, and Kerala. The Bike Zone aims to offer an immersive experience, allowing both potential and current Suzuki owners to experience the latest and greatest technology the brand has to offer.

Speaking of technology, the launch of the apparel collection and Suzuki Bike Zone coincides neatly with the brand's update of its model range across India. All of Suzuki's 2023 models are now compliant with OBD2-A emission regulations, which means that all bikes come standard with on-board diagnostics to detect system failures when it comes to emissions.