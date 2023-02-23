In price-sensitive markets like India, motorcycle manufacturers try their best to come up with attractive packages to lower the prices of their offerings. This is especially apparent in the rapidly growing electric mobility sector, with multiple companies offering flexible payment schemes, and additional discounts on top of the government-issued subsidies.

In India, for example, Bounce Infinity is particularly popular thanks to its e1 electric scooter which can be purchased with or without the battery, with the latter option lowering the cost substantially. Furthermore, Bounce Infinity also offers ride sharing, with more than 100,000 rides facilitated every single day. That being said, the company is gradually diversifying its product portfolio with the launch of a Limited Edition version of the E1 scooter.

As reported by Indian motorcycling publication BikeDekho, the special edition model is differentiated by key styling elements such as black floorboard panels, and a stripe on the side panel. Furthermore, there's also Limited Edition badging at the base of the grab rail. These features command an Rs 16,800 ($203 USD) premium over the standard model, bumping its price up to Rs 96,799, or the equivalent of $1,168 USD, with the battery included.

The Bounce Infinity e1 Limited, however, is the top model of the basic scooter and differs only in appearance. It has a swappable 1.9 kWh battery that, according to the company, can be fully charged in four hours. As for outright performance, a 1.5kW hub motor provides two driving modes, and is capable of a maximum speed of 65 kilometers per hour (41 miles per hour). The standard model's five color options—Sparkle Black, Comet Gray, Sporty Red, Pearl White, and Desat Silver—are also available for the Limited Edition variant.

With the launch of the Limited Edition e1 scooter, Bounce Infinity offers a dash of exclusivity to an otherwise barebones, commuter-focused machine. Despite its enhanced aesthetics, however, the Bounce Infinity E1 Limited Edition is still more affordable than the Ola S1 Air, the most recent addition to Ola Electric's S1 lineup, which retails for Rs 84,999, or approximately $1,025 USD.