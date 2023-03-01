Yulu Partners Up With Bajaj To Launch Electric Scooters In India

Last-mile mobility has become an important part of urban life in recent years. With more and more cities in Europe and Asia proactively encouraging citizens to forego the use of cars, lightweight electric two-wheelers such as scooters and small motorbikes have seen a massive spike in popularity.

In India, for example, Yulu, a shared electric mobility startup is set to expand operations following a partnership with Bajaj Auto, one of the biggest motorcycle manufacturers in the country. Through the collaboration, the two companies have launched two new electric scooters called the Miracle GR and DeX GR. Designed for commuting and last-mile delivery applications, the two-wheelers were designed specifically to handle India's ever-changing climate and harsh road conditions.

Yulu's technology will power the two electric two-wheelers, while Bajaj's industry expertise in manufacturing will ensure the procurement of the scooters. In an article published by The Economic Times, the co-founder and CEO of Yulu, Amit Gupta, stated, "mobility needs and customer expectations are rapidly changing & traditional ownership models are being disrupted. This launch will further solidify our position as a market leader in the shared mobility space."

More specifically, Yulu hopes to deploy 100,000 new electric scooters across major cities in the country, and in the process, rake in ten times more revenue by the end of 2023. Indeed, the partnership with Bajaj is the key to this challenge, as existing infrastructure will be used to manufacture the scooters, significantly reducing cost in the process. Furthermore, the development of the new scooters makes use of locally sourced parts.

S Ravikumar, the Chief Business Development Officer at Bajaj Auto Limited stated, "These next-generation made-for-India vehicles with their strong engineering underpinnings and sophisticated design aesthetics are a milestone not just for us, but for the entire electric mobility category."

In terms of styling and configuration, the Miracle GR is the standard commuter scooter designed for shuttling people around the city. Meanwhile, the DeX GR is the delivery-focused model that integrates a rear carrier designed to transport small to medium-sized parcels. According to Yulu, both models are 100-percent made-in-India.