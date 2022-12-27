Bajaj Introduces The Dominar 160 And 200 In Brazil

Naturally, the motorcycle market varies depending on the needs of specific countries. North America's sprawling freeways and open roads make it perfect for cruisers and sport-tourers. Meanwhile, the dense urban cities in Asia and South America mean that small-displacement commuters reign supreme. As such, the small-displacement models you'd find in Asia are very much similar to those you'd find in countries like Brazil.

Case in point: the Bajaj Dominar 160 and 200—two sporty, entry-level naked bikes which have just been debuted in Brazil. At a glance, these two bikes look more premium than their displacement class may suggest, and this is largely thanks to their large proportions and premium components. When contrasted with their Indian counterparts, the Dominar 160 and 200 are pretty much rebadged Pulsar NS 160 and 200 models. However, despite bearing similar styling and performance, they receive inverted front forks, much like the Dominar 400 receives back in India.

Now, inverted forks may not really seem like a big deal, and in reality, they're don't provide a huge performance benefit, especially if your rides are limited to the street. They do, however, give the bike a much more premium aesthetic.

Moving on to the performance side of things, the Dominar 160 packs a single-cylinder, fuel-injected, 160cc engine that pumps out 15.5 horsepower and 10.2 lb-ft of torque. Meanwhile, the Dominar 200 gets a 199cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with 23.5 horsepower and 12.8 lb-ft of torque. Both bikes are pretty decently equipped in their displacement classes, and have a pretty solid track-record when it comes to dependability and overall performance.

Other standard features on both bikes include full-LED lights complete with DRLs for maximum illumination at night. The two naked bikes are also equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster, as well as front and rear disc brakes with ABS as standard. Although equipped with premium inverted forks, they feature no adjustability. At the rear, however, they're outfitted with a preload-adjustable monoshock.