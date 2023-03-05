Japanese Aftermarket parts maker, Delta, has a new system available for the Honda Cross Cub 110. The system is said to improve top-end power while retaining the grunt in the low-end. Check out the video to get an idea of how it will sound.

The muffler’s been made to match the retro aesthetic of the Honda Cross Cub, adopting a high-mount bracket that leans into the Cross Cub’s off-road inklings. The product is a bolt-on kit that replaces the stock muffler system and adds a bit of “legal” volume to the Cub, allowing the 110cc single-cylinder motor to let out a little grunt.

The only con here is that you will have to provide your own gasket since the kit doesn’t come with one in the box. That should be easy enough since you’ll only need one.

Other details about this exhaust kit include an advertised weight of 2.25 kilograms or about 4.96 pounds including the simple heat shield. A majority of the system is made from stainless steel, while the silencer is an aluminum piece to save a bit on weight. What’s also interesting is that the user is advised to install a simple heat shield for the muffler section should a passenger be accommodated on the motorcycle. The kit will fit Honda Cross Cub 110s from the 2018 model year to the 2022 model year.

You’ll also be able to comply with Japanese exhaust and noise regulations. The system comes with a multi-stage expansion-type catalytic converter that’s hidden well in the system, just past the header.

No additional ECU remaps will be needed or included in the package. Basically, it’s just a plug-and-play system. On that note, all mounting hardware will be included in the box, so all you’ll need to install this are tools and a bit of elbow grease. Given the accessibility of the Cub’s engine, the installation shouldn’t take too long.

The price for the Delta Barrel 4-S MINI is ¥50,600 (tax included) or about $370 USD.