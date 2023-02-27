Tucano Urbano Keeps It Discreet With The Bormio Waterproof Jacket

Today’s gear market is full of options for folks looking for subtle, understated garments that offer excellent protection in the event of a mishap. Nowadays, advancements in materials science and manufacturing processes have brought about motorcycle-approved safety gear which, on the outside, is indistinguishable from regular street wear. One of the best-known brands for this style of gear is Italian manufacturer Tucano Urbano.

For the upcoming riding season, Tucano Urbano keeps in mind those who have already started riding despite the cold, wet weather still lingering around. Its newest jacket, called the Bormio, is a mid-season riding jacket that blends the style of urban fashion, and the superior protective features of modern-day motorcycle gear. When looked at on its own, the Bormio jacket is easily mistaken as an off-the-shelf fashion jacket owing to its plain softshell panels. Only the brand logo on the back of the jacket gives it away as a product from a moto gear manufacturer.

The jacket itself is made from stretchable softshell panels which incorporate an internal thermal liner. Protecting not only against the cold, the Bormio is also equipped with a Hydroscud waterproof membrane, keeping water out and warmth in. Other elements designed to protect against the vagaries of the weather include a hood with an anti-flap adjustment tab, thumb loops on the sleeves to keep your wrists warm, and adjustment straps on the cuffs and waist for a perfect fit. The zippers are also fitted with water-repellent flaps, and all the seams have been heat-sealed to prevent the ingress of water.

In terms of safety technology, Tucano Urbano throws in all the essential features on the Bormio jacket. On the elbows and shoulders, we find CPS Aerosoft Level 1 protectors. At the back, a pocket designed to accommodate a standard back protector allows you to install your back protector of choice. The jacket is even compatible with the Airscud Wireless Airbag system. Thanks to all these safety features, the jacket is Class A PPE certified according to the EN17092:2020 standard.

Tucan Urbano offers the Bormio jacket in three plain colorways that make it ideal for use both on and off the bike—blue, black, and white. It’s sized from S all the way to 3XL, and carries a retail price of 179.90 Euros, or approximately $195 USD.