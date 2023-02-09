Every commuter knows the feeling. You awake to the sound of rain pelting the roof. Water drums through the gutters. The intermittent hiss of car tires kicking up mist passes your windows. You can’t miss work. But you can’t avoid the persistent precipitation either.

The only way to arrive in a presentable manner requires a full rain suit. Luckily, Italian gear maker Tucano Urbano now offers a suitable solution: the Diluvio Day rain suit.

The jacket and trouser set boasts a polyester construction with a Hydroscud membrane providing both water-repellent protection and breathability. Tucano Urbano doesn’t leave all the duties to the internal membrane, though, as waxed fabrics, welded seams, and anti-water flaps reinforce the Diluvio’s waterproofing.

An elastic waistband, zippered ankle gussets, a drawstring at the bottom of the jacket, and velcro closures at the wrists, collar, and ankles also ensure that moisture doesn’t seep through at any point of the ride. With all the fasteners delivering a nearly hermetic seal, a polyester mesh lining maintains a comfortable environment.

Two exterior pockets and one interior pouch accommodate the rider’s personal belongings, while reflective strips at the chest, back, and pant legs help motorists see the rider through the downpour. When the user reaches the office, a double compartment storage pouch conveniently packs the suit away.

The Diluvio Day may tout a water resistance rating of 13,000 mm and meet both EN 343:2019 and EN 14360:2004 regulations for rain protection, but it doesn’t feature any protective armor. For that reason, users may want to wear padded jeans and a jacket under the set.

At €128.09 (~$135 USD), Tucano Urbano’s rain suit is an affordable solution to the commuter conundrum. The brand offers the set in size 2XS through 4XL and customers can choose between black and black/fluo color options. No commuter can stop the rain, but they can stop it from sopping their workday attire with the Diluvio Day rain suit.