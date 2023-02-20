Those of you who are BMW aficionados will more than likely be familiar with Wunderlich. Heck, chances are you have a few accessories from the German manufacturer installed on the bike sitting in your garage. Indeed, Wunderlich has become a household name in the BMW universe, and is best-known for its functional, stylish, and expensive upgrades for the GS range of machines.

Now, with the growth of the adventure segment with new and exciting models from various manufacturers, it appears that Wunderlich has made the decision to diversify its portfolio. Now, instead of just catering to BMW machinery, the brand has developed accessories for the likes of the Harley-Davidson Pan America, and now, even the Ducati DesertX.

Wunderlich Launches New Accessories For The Ducati DesertX

Wunderlich's head of marketing, Herbert Schwarz, explained in an article by French motorcycling publication Le Repaire Des Motards that the Ducati DesertX is a bike that fits the company's philosophies. "The DesertX is completely to our liking: it's the fusion of classic enduro elements with contemporary technology. With its 21" front wheel, the double headlights and a look that undoubtedly seeks proximity to the Dakar trails of the 1980s, it seems to have a head start. The design seems like a perfectly balanced compendium of lightness and of performance, it is these ingredients and the pleasant lightness of its character that make it so desirable."

That being said, Wunderlich is set to offer an array of accessories for the Italian adventure-enduro. Initially, it's expected that ten products will hit the market. These consist of a taller windscreen, multiple protection elements, hard luggage options, headlight and radiator protectors, handlebar risers, and saddlebags among others.

The company hopes to launch the Ducati DesertX catalog by April, 2023. To build the hype on the new product range, Wunderlich is launching a campaign called BOLT ON!, wherein competitors can enter to win special parts packages worth up to €2,000 (approximately $2,140 USD) specifically for their Ducati DesertX. For more information on Wunderlich's product catalog for both BMW and non-BMW machines alike, be sure to visit their official website linked below.