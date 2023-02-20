Ampere Presents The New Zeal EX Electric Scooter In India

In multiple Asian countries, electric two-wheelers, particularly small-capacity, affordable scooters have been gaining traction thanks to their affordability and practicality. Indeed, in country as price-sensitive as India, not having to pay for fuel, as well as routine maintenance such as oil changes, can go a long way in helping folks save money. This is why affordable electric scooters like the new Ampere Zeal EX are so popular.

The new Ampere Zeal EX electric scooter will soon be available in India, according to Greaves Electric Mobility. While lots of other new electric scooters on the market are going for a retro design philosophy, the Ampere Zeal EX looks much more modern. Aesthetic decals on the front fender, apron, and side panels add style to the Ampere Zeal EX's edgy design of angular and sporty bodywork. There is an apron-mounted headlight, and the handlebar cowl has indicators installed. Stone Gray, Ivory White, and Indigo Blue are the three color options that Ampere has offered for the Zeal EX.

A 2.3kWh, CAN-enabled, lithium-ion battery pack with a verified range of 120 kilometers (75 miles) powers the electric scooter, and can be fully charged in about five hours. Meanwhile, a 1.8kW motor that has a top speed of around 55 kilometers per hour (or 34 miles per hour) powers the back wheel. It has several very basic features, like riding modes and a side-stand sensor. Moreover, telescopic forks and dual rear springs are used for suspension, and a drum brake is used at both ends for braking. The barebones technology found in the scooter is forgivable thanks to its extremely affordable price tag.

In terms of cost and accessibility, the scooter's launch price in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand is Rs 69,900 ($844 USD). The price in every other state in India is Rs. 75,000 ($906). Ampere has also offered an additional discount for customers who purchase the bike by March 31, 2023, worth up to Rs 6,000 ($72 USD).