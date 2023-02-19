The owner of this motorcycle went to Tajima Engineering to get his CB1100R done. One of his many bikes, this CB1100 gets a nice set of choice parts and a new coat of paint courtesy of the shop.

Tajima Engineering got this order from a customer with multiple bikes. The request was to make it look more like a racer. Tajima Engineering is one of the more well-known shops that have experience with Honda’s CBs.

As such, the work done employs traditional methods of construction with a cowl that is made from iron and aluminum. Even if the build looks as good as it is, Mr. Murashima, the man responsible for the build, said that it could have been better if the cowl was mounted a little closer to the fuel tank.

Apart from that one minor detail, everything else seems to be from a pipe dream of sorts. The gauge cluster is a one-off piece with the dials containing carbon fiber inserts backed by a STACK ST-3852 speedometer and ST-200 tachometer, and a Yoshimura progress meter. The triple clamp is from Algulhas (SC59), and the front brake master cylinder is from none other than Brembo, the famed RCS model. A mechanical Brembo clutch lever was also installed to give the build a bit of uniformity on the hand controls side of things.

A genuine CB1100RD seat cowl was used in the build, and for compliance with vehicle inspections, Kellerman Bullet Auto indicators were used for a low-profile look.

Gallery: Tajima Racing Honda CB1100R Custom Racer

10 Photos

As for the engine, Tajima engineering worked their magic, putting RSC pistons, and big valves from the Sunnyside 1100. Port polishing also happened on the intake side of things. The engine strengthened to make more power, but the frame wasn’t left out of the equation, being reinforced in no less than 20 places in the traditional Tajima style which includes points on the steering head, engine mounting sections, and other lower sections.

Fueling the engine is a set of FCR φ37mm with K&N air filters. The exhaust is set up in a 4-to-1 design and it leads out to a titanium megaphone-style exhaust by Mizuno Motors.

Damping duties are handled by a set of Öhlins FGRT207 forks for the Kawasaki ZX-14R. Braking, on the other hand, is not handled by Brembo, but by AP Racing. We see a set of sweet forged two-piece calipers (CP7853) and Sunstar Premium Racing Discs for some real stopping power.

The rear shock is a rather obscure but extremely respectable monoshock from the Aragosta brand, then bolted onto a handmade aluminum swingarm by Wheelie. Points for consistency as well, since the rear brakes are also made by AP Racing.

We can go on and on about all the little details, but the photos say it all. It’s a stunning bike. The CB1100 might have already been discontinued, but we’d love to see more builds of this bike come through regardless of whether it’s an earlier or a later model year.