Taking a solo trip to the southwest of Australia, Motology goes for a sandy adventure in one of the most remote routes on the continent. In addition to ripping on the sand, the trip served as a bit of a test for his bike, the Dark Horse 2.0.

The Dark Horse 2.0 is the nickname for Motology’s Yamaha Ténéré 700 if you haven’t caught on yet, and yes, the 2.0 means that stuff has been done to the bike. The bike’s been through a lot during the course of this trip, ripping through asphalt, gravel, and sand.

Aside from running Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires, which performed admirably on this adventure trip, another interesting modification done to the T7 includes a bracket that relocates the display and sits it side-by-side with a GPS unit. The modification looks clean, and quite frankly, OEM.

On the first day of the trip, it was a solo track to the beach. Asphalt was no problem, and gravel was even easier, but the sand proved to be a bit of a challenge for Motology, somewhat. He reached his destination and set up camp for his first night on the trip. After pitching the tent on the beach, giving a quick status update, and getting a good night’s rest, it was time to head back into town for the second leg of the adventure.

With a help of a few friends, Motology headed into yet another coastline with a great view to boot. Following that, it’s yet another session on the sand. The footage brings back memories of Daka, then it’s another stint through the forest before calling it a day and having a beer.

Unfortunately, a bushfire near his home address cut the trip short, and Motology had to head back in order to attend to his home’s safety. Thankfully, his abode was marked as safe during the little fire drill.