Chinese Brand Jedi Motors To Debut Vision K750 Sportbike In 2023

We previously talked about Jedi Motors, a new Chinese motorcycle manufacturer that had intentions of entering the global market. Well, now it appears that this will soon become a reality, as the company has announced that its newest sportbike model, the Vision K750, will make its debut in 2023.

The Vision K750 started out as a futuristic concept sportbike, which, just like most concepts, gradually became watered down until it presented itself as a production-ready model in the tail-end of 2022. Back when it was still a concept, the Vision K750 really looked like it was living up to its name—as if it were a vehicle found in one of the many planets in the Star Wars universe. Now, however, it’s clear to see that quite a lot has changed, especially in terms of its styling.

For starters, the sportbike’s aesthetics seem to have evolved into a lookalike of the MV Agusta F3. This is thanks to the diamond-shaped headlight, as well as the aggressive lines on the bodywork. Regardless, the Vision K750 looks like it’s decked out in some premium tech. For example, the front brakes look like they’re radially mounted Brembo calipers. The bike is suspended by inverted front forks and a rear monoshock. While we’re at the topic of the rear end, it even has a single-sided swingarm—a fancy feature which we’ve begun to see in quite a few Chinese-made motorbikes.

On the performance side of the story, the Vision K750 is expected to run a 730cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine. At present it’s yet to be known if it’ll be sporting an interesting uneven firing order, or a plain Jane 180-degree crank like what we’ve seen from tons of other Chinese brands. Nevertheless, it’s expected to produce around 70 horsepower, putting it well within the ballpark of the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 and Yamaha YZF-R7.

Should it eventually make its way to the global stage, chances are it’ll be sold in Europe and Asia under an already existing motorcycle brand that sources models from China. Of course, it goes without saying that it’ll have to be priced substantially lower than its Japanese and European counterparts to leave an impression.