Motorcyclists commonly seek out a bike that “does it all”. The colloquial term for such a model is a “unicorn”. Apparently, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) believed it devised as much when it debuted the Honda Unicorn (CBF150M) in 2004. Big Red eventually expanded the Unicorn’s domain to the Middle East as well, helping the brand achieve 150,000 units sold annually.

Now, Honda will bring the do-it-all bike to Nigeria as an option for consumers and corporate customers. Led by Honda Nigeria Managing Director Hirohide Ichikawa, the OEM introduced the model in Ikeja, Lagos, on February 8, 2023. The event hosted 27 motorcycle dealers from the Nigerian states of Lagos, Abia, Ogun, Oyo, Adamawa, Bauchi, Kaduna, Adamawa, Taraba, and Kano.

Designed with Indian roads in mind, the Unicorn champions a robust diamond frame. The latest rendition of the model also features a fuel-injected 162.7cc single-cylinder engine that boasts 12.7 horsepower (at 7,500 rpm) and 10.3 lb-ft of torque (at 5,500 rpm).

While the Unicorn benefits from those preparations, Honda keeps costs down with a kick- and self-starter, a five-speed transmission, and air-cooling. The firm will need to optimize that value given the economic situation in Nigeria.

“We are particularly proud that the Honda Unicorn is being launched today under the present difficult operating terrain in Nigeria,” admitted Ichikawa. “Indeed, despite the difficult operating environment, Nigeria continues to play a key role in the business plans of Honda Motor globally.”

To attractively position the Unicorn during the trying times, Honda will offer the model at N1,400,000 (~$3,050 USD). In addition to the lightweight bike’s durability, Team Red believes the Unicorn’s economical fuel consumption, service/parts availability, and high resale value will justify that budget-conscious MSRP.

Most motorcyclists wouldn’t consider Honda’s runabout as a “unicorn”. However, the model’s wallet-friendly price, usability, and simplicity might be a perfect fit for Nigerian riders.