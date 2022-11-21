Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Voge put its 900 DS adventure bike on a pedestal at the 2022 EICMA trade show—and for good reason. The new middleweight ADV will go head-to-head with the likes of BMW’s F 850 GS platform, but it isn’t the OEM’s first foray into the Continent. Voge has sent a steady stream of motorcycle models to Europe over the last few years.

While the 900 DS marks the brand’s most ambitious export to date, the Voge 125R naked bike will serve a different corner of the market. Toting a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 124.8cc single-cylinder engine, the 125R manages 14.1 horsepower and 8.9 lb-ft of torque. The eighth-liter thumper powers the wee roadster to a top speed of 68 mph as well.

Voge stuffs that mini mill into a steel trellis frame paired with an aluminum swingarm. The USD fork and rear shock absorber may offer no adjustability but dual-channel ABS ups the 125R’s safety features. That system governs both the 17-inch wheelset’s dual-piston caliper and 275mm disc at the front as well as the single-pot binder and 220mm rear rotor.

As the luxury brand in Loncin’s catalog, Voge elevates its products with a blend of design and tech. Despite its smaller proportions, the 125R upholds the stylistic sensibilities of its 300R and R500 siblings. The baby roadster even flaunts all-around LED lighting, including a headlight cluster reminiscent of Yamaha’s MT-09 hypernaked. The 125R only continues to punch above its weight with a high-contrast LCD display and a USB port.

Still, Voge’s entry-level naked favors beginners with a 31.3-inch stand-over height and a 282-pound curb weight. European A1 license holders as young as 16 can purchase a 125R. Voge will welcome younger and new riders with bold graphics in black/yellow and blue/white color schemes. The Chinese manufacturer may be elevating its lineup in 2023, but it isn’t forgetting the all-important beginner segment either.