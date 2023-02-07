In Europe, the 125cc beginner-friendly class is growing to include all sorts of new models. It goes without saying that newbies have it easy these days, and are spoilt for choice when it comes to all the offerings available to them. One such manufacturer that's best known for its entry-level offerings is Italian marque FB Mondial, which came back to the scene relatively recently in 2015.

Since then, the brand has released a variety of 125cc and 300cc models with varying styling. For example, the Piega 125 offers sharp and sporty styling for young riders looking for a naked sportbike. Meanwhile, the brand's newest offering, the Spartan 125, dials things down in terms of styling and performance, and takes the form of a retro roadster with a few modern amenities.

Italian Manufacturer FB Mondial Presents The Spartan 125

From a styling perspective, the FB Mondial Spartan 125 borrows multiple design cues from other retro-style machines. For example, the fuel tank is streamlined and teardrop-shaped, similar to that of Triumph's Bonneville range. On the sides, the Spartan gets aluminum side panels similar in style to that of Moto Guzzi's V7. Up front, the Spartan follows the same recipe as most other retro-style bikes with a round headlight with an LED bulb inside. Moving on to the rear, the Spartan keeps things clean and simple with a one-piece saddle with brown upholstery.

As for performance, the FB Mondial Spartan 125 gets a modern 124cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine with a max output of 11.5 horsepower at 9,000 rpm and 7 lb-ft of torque at 7,500 rpm. Underpinnings consist of standard telescopic forks with 37-millimeter stanchions, and twin rear shock absorbers. As for braking, the bike gets front and rear discs with no ABS, but instead, with a combined braking system.

The FB Mondial Spartan 125 is expected to hit showrooms in Italy in the coming months. Pricing has been set at 3,240 Euros, or approximately $3,478 USD.