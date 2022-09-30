FB Mondial is a historic motorcycle company with Italian roots dating all the way back to 1929. Although it never gained the momentum it needed to propel it into the mainstream motorcycle industry, the brand did make quite a name for itself in Europe, with its classic-style machines. That being said, the brand has recently rolled out new beginner-friendly options, with the newest one being the Piega 125, now available in Spain.

As is the case in most other European countries, young motorcyclists in Spain are required to go through a progression of motorcycles before riding powerful, performance-oriented machines. This is where bikes like the FB Mondial Piega 125 come into play. Even though the bike is only equipped with a tiny 125cc engine with 15 horsepower on tap, its sporty and futuristic styling and affordable price are, hopefully, what give it an edge over its entry-level competition.

Speaking of styling, the Piega 125 sets itself apart from the rest of FB Mondial's model range thanks to its sharp and angular styling. It takes the form of an aggressive naked streetfighter, and exudes KTM Duke energy. In fact, the Piega 125 was designed by Rodolfo Frascoli, the man responsible for the rebirth of the Suzuki Katana. The sharp bodywork is complemented by LED headlights, an asymmetric swingarm, and a compact underbelly exhaust system.

On the performance side of things, the Piega 125 is powered by a Piaggio-sourced liquid cooled engine. With 125cc of displacement on tap, dual-overhead-camshaft, and a four-valve cylinder head, this pint-sized engine churns out a docile 14.28 horsepower. It sends power to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission. As for its underpinnings, the Piega 125 rolls on 17 inch wheels on either end, and has an inverted front fork with gold anodized legs for a more premium look. Rear suspension duties are handled by a preload-adjustable monoshock. The bike comes to a stop with front and rear disc brakes equipped with dual-channel ABS.

Last but not least, the FB Mondial exudes a premium vibe thanks to the addition of a full-color TFT screen with two different display styles: classic and sport. On classic mode, the display is altered to show the rider information pertaining to fuel economy, while sport mode highlights the rev counter and speedometer in a much more racy look and feel. The FB Mondial Piega 125 is available in two colors consisting of blue and gray, and bronze and gray. It carries a dealer introductory price of 4,449 Euros, or the equivalent of $4,370 USD.