Despite Suzuki pulling out of the Endurance World Championship (EWC) following the 2022 season, the Yoshimura SERT Motul team will still represent the House of Hamamatsu in 2023. Yoshimura and Suzuki share a long history together, and the exhaust system specialists won’t let that relationship fall by the wayside. As such, Yoshimura just released a new bolt-on exhaust muffler for Suzuki’s inimitable Hayabusa.

Developed for the latest-gen ‘Busa, the Hepta Force Cyclone 2 slip-ons not only return a throaty exhaust note but also help in other critical areas. Around 3,000 rpm, throttle response and performance benefits from smoother, flatter engagement. However, the twin mufflers also yield increased power and torque throughout the powerband’s mid- and top-range.

According to Yoshimura, the stock Hayabusa silencers tip the scales at 26 pounds. When replaced with the 11.7-pound Hepta Force units, the ‘Busa sheds more than 14 pounds, accounting for a whopping 55-percent weight loss. Yosh accentuates that slim figure with its highly-refined design.

Living up to its name, the Hepta Force features a seven-sided muffler. Yoshimura finishes that polished form in metal magic and titanium blue color schemes. Customers can further customize the slip-on with a cone-shaped exhaust tip in carbon fiber or stainless steel. A carbon heat guard also ups the style ante while delivering protection for the rider and passenger.

Lastly, Yoshimura ensures that the Hepta Force adheres to both emissions regulations and noise standards. The proximity exhaust noise peaks at 90 dB (at 4,850rpm), but the muffler sustains 80 dB under standard acceleration.

Starting at ¥176,000 (~$1,325 USD), the dual-silencer set isn’t a small sum of change. However, Yoshimura offers a two-year warranty to protect your investment. If you’re looking for a way to improve your Suzuki Hayabusa's performance while maintaining noise and emission compliance, Yoshimura’s Hepta Force Cyclone 2 mufflers tick all the boxes.