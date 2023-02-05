Bennetts noticed through its community channels that there is a rush of counterfeit motorcycle Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) certificates. These fake documents have been finding their way into the hands of learners or beginner riders in the United Kingdom, prompting action from authorities.

The report states that some riders were trying to pass the fake documents off as the real deal. Authorities were also able to discover this through roadside checks.

Essentially, a CBT is like a learner’s permit for beginning motorcyclists, and it serves as a provisional license. This document indicates that you have the absolute minimum skill level and know how to be a responsible motorcyclist on the road. The CBT certification course involves a number of things from eyesight checks, to a walkaround of a motorcycle, and basic training for riding and basic maintenance. Classroom sessions are also a part of the CBT course.

Typically, as Bennetts reports, the CBT course will cost a motorist between £100 to £150, or about $120 USD to about $180 USD, depending on the school. The tuition fee could go up depending on if the rider needs or opts for more training. Most riders take a day to get the full run through the syllabus, while others may need more than a day to complete the training and get the certification.

It appears that the fake CBTs are coming from online sources or from riders that forge the document in hopes of passing it off to the police or the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) in the UK. These counterfeit documents are also costing riders a bit of money, along with introducing a safety risk to the rider himself and other road goers.

On top of that, scammers also ask for information from the new rider, opening a door for information phishing. The scams seem to be linked to social media sites like Facebook and also sites that are listed on Google.

The DVSA and the police are aware of the scam that is going around, and the fake documents that are making the rounds. There is a dedicated team handling the issue and looking to defraud the system.

We visited one of the sites that Bennetts mentioned in their article, and we found that it was a hot mess of bad grammar and bad promises. This is definitely a site that you should avoid at all costs. The site offers fake licenses and documents in the UK among many other countries. We won’t link the site in our source list as well because it’s not worth it.