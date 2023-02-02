Hero MotoCorp Debuts The Xoom Commuter Scooter In India

Hero MotoCorp has pulled the covers off its newest commuter scooter model exclusive to the Indian market. Dubbed the Xoom, pronounced “Zoom,” this scooter incorporates sporty styling with accessible performance, and a price tag that’s within reach of most daily riders. Let’s take a look at the Hero Xoom’s key details.

Compared to the other scooters in Hero’s model range, the Hero Xoom adopts a more athletic design philosophy. The LED headlight and taillight add a futuristic flair, and the bodywork is comparatively aggressive, with a lot of angles and edges. The side panels have creases, for example, which nicely emphasize the proportions of this commuter scooter, giving it an illusion of width. The Xoom has also been adorned with alloy wheels with a five-spoke design.

On the performance side of the equation, this commuter scooter obviously has efficiency in mind. Its engine is a 110.9cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit that produces 8 horsepower and 6 lb-ft of torque. For comparison, the Xoom uses the same motor as the Maestro scooter. Telescopic front forks and a single rear shock support the weight of the Xoom and its rider. The braking system is made up of a front disc and a rear drum arrangement. On 12-inch alloy wheels, brakes are installed.

The Xoom's technological features include LED lighting, an LCD with Bluetooth connectivity, a USB connector, and Hero's i3S technology. The Xoom's functionality is enhanced by the smartphone compatibility, which offers you access to call alerts, SMS, phone battery alarms, low fuel indicators, theft alert, find-my-parking, and track-my-vehicle features, especially for tech-savvy people. Hero also includes a light in the Xoom's under-seat storage area for enhanced convenience.

Three models—the LX, VX, and ZX—of the Xoom are available from Hero. The functionality and color choices of the three trims vary. Hero sells the VX in three colors and the ZX in four, however the LX is only offered in one color. The Xoom LX is listed at Rs 68,599—around $840 USD, while the VX and ZX are priced at Rs 71,799 ($879 USD) and Rs 76,699 ($939 USD), respectively.