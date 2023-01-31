Honda launched the refreshed CRF300L and CRF300 Rally in 2021. The entry-level platform courted beginner ADV and dual-sport riders with a plucky yet approachable 286cc single-cylinder engine and lightweight construction (for road-legal dual-sport). On the other hand, several shortcomings also limited the CRF300’s function and utility.

Chief among them: the softly-sprung 43mm Showa fork and Pro-Link rear shock. When Australian YouTubers Motorcycle Adventure Dirtbike TV (MAD TV) finally got their paws on a CRF300 Rally, the team focused on remedying Honda’s oversight first and foremost. You’d think after equipping their affectionately-named ‘Red Rooster’ with top-shelf suspension from Rally Raid, the work would be done, right? Wrong.

Instead, the team proceeded to drop even more money on parts, including an Arrow exhaust system, Polisport handguards, Pro Taper handlebars, a bash plate, a tail rack, and a new air filter. In total, the project rung up a $5,377 AUD (~$3,800 USD) bill, nearly $2,400 AUD (~$1,700 USD) more than the $3,000 AUD (~$2,100) budget.

With that said, owners can refer to MAD TV’s spreadsheet for guidance on what’s nice to have and what you have to have. Of course, instead of upgrading the CRF300 Rally, owners can also opt to graduate to a more capable model.

For instance, the KTM 390 Adventure retails for $9,970 AUD (~$7,035 USD) while the CRF300 Rally goes for $10,473 AUD (~$7,400 USD). Including the aftermarket parts, MAD TV’s Red Rooster is valued at $15,850 (~$11,200 USD). Of course, the YouTubers tailor the CRF project bikes to their needs, but those looking for an alternative may want to explore the competing models before sinking cash into trick components.

Regardless of the economics, MAD TV’s custom Rally now has what it takes to take on adventure-sized journeys. With the YouTube channel holding on to the little dual-sport that could, we can’t wait to see how they put it to use in the future.