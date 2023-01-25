In the Malaysian market, a new motorcycle brand has been making waves thanks to its affordable yet impressive model range. The fledgling motorcycle brand is able to do this by partnering with manufacturers in China to provide the technology and handle manufacturing. The brand's most recent launch in the Malaysian market caters to the entry-level performance sector in the form of a beginner-friendly sportbike.

The Aveta VZR250, as it's called, is the brand's sportiest model to date, and detracts greatly from the rest of its commuter and utility-focused model range. Indeed, the VZR250 doesn't have premium competitors in its sights, but rather, wants to provide a sporty riding experience while providing ample performance for Malaysia roads. The result is a decent 25-horsepower and 15 lb-ft torque output from a 250cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Power is likewise sent to the rear wheel via a chain-driven, six-speed manual transmission complete with an assist slipper clutch.

As for its underpinnings, the Aveta VZR250 gets dual disc brakes up front, an inverted front fork, and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. All these features work together to give the bike a premium look and feel, making it easy to miss the fact that it's rocking a pint-sized 250cc engine. On top of that, the bike's aggressive bodywork is clearly inspired by some of the most popular sportbikes on the market. For instance, the fascia resembles that of the Honda CBR650R, while the overall design of the fairing looks a lot like that of the Yamaha YZF-R3.

Although Aveta hasn't gone into details about the tech features of the new sportbike, we can see that the cockpit is rather simple with an analog tachometer. This was likely done in order to keep costs low. Nevertheless, the bike still features LED lights with sporty DRLs up front to give it a menacing look.

In terms of pricing and availability, Aveta is offering the VZR250 in three colorways consisting of Jet Black, Firebird Red, and Air Force Blue. The bike retails for an affordable price tag of RM14,998, which translates to approximately $3,508 USD. This means that it undercuts its main competitors by a significant margin.