On January 13, 2023, Comoto Holdings, Inc. Issued a safety recall for certain BILT Vertex and Route helmets, which may not provide adequate impact protection in the event of a crash. This could increase a rider’s risk of a head injury in such a case.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Safety Recall Report, approximately 18,980 helmets may be affected, which represents an estimated five percent of the population. The noncompliant helmets all suffered penetration test failures during independent testing to ensure U.S. Department of Transportation compliance.

In the letter that Comoto Holdings will send to its customers about this recall, it lists the following information regarding the helmet models affected by this recall.

Helmet Model Name Sizes Affected Produced After BILT Vertex SM, MD, LG, XL September 1, 2021 BILT Vertex Parabola SM, MD, LG, XL September 1, 2021 BILT Vertex Stripes SM, MD, LG, XL September 1, 2021 BILT Route MD, XL, XXL March 1, 2020 BILT Route Retro Women’s Helmet MD, XL, XXL March 1, 2020 BILT Route Journey MD, XL, XXL March 1, 2020



The Comoto Holdings letter states that Cycle Gear, Revzilla, and J&P Cycles will provide credit for the full retail price of affected helmets, which may be used toward the purchase of a replacement helmet.

Owners of affected helmets should return those helmets so that they can be destroyed, which they may do in three ways: By calling Comoto’s Recall Hotline at 1-888-258-9530, visiting helmetrecall.expertinquiry.com to register your helmet and request a return kit (we’ll include a link in our Sources for you to click through), or returning the helmet in person at your local Cycle Gear retail store location.

Comoto Holdings plans to send notification letters to owners of affected helmets between February 1, 2023 and March 1, 2023. Retailers that sell BILT helmets were notified on January 13, 2023.

Please note that if you previously replaced one of the affected helmets due to these issues and prior to the recall being announced, or if you no longer own the helmet in question and have either sold or given it to someone else, Comoto also requests that you visit its helmet recall website (listed in our Sources) or call its Recall Hotline to provide them with that information.

Customers who purchased replacements for the recalled helmets prior to the issuance of this recall may be entitled to reimbursement. If the helmets in question are now in the possession of new owners, then the company would like to obtain their information so they can inform them about this recall if possible.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA’s campaign number for this recall is 23E-003.