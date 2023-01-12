On November 8, 2022, Royal Enfield got its EICMA party started off right with the introduction of the Super Meteor 650. The long-rumored and long-awaited machine officially adds a cruiser to Enfield’s 650 Twins lineup, while also representing a couple of important firsts for the brand.

While the brand’s retro-modern styling continues to have broad appeal, there are some definite pluses to living in 2023—such as LED lighting, which the Super Meteor 650 now boasts. Additionally, the newest 650 on the block gets an upside-down front fork for the first time in the brand’s history. It’s powered by the same 648cc parallel twin found in the popular Continental GT 650 and INT 650, which makes a claimed 47 horsepower at 7,250 rpm, as well as 52 newton-meters (or 38.3 pound-feet) of torque at 5,650 rpm.

Although November, 2022 wasn’t that long ago, we were of course still excited to learn that the Super Meteor 650’s official launch would be happening early in 2023. Living in the northern hemisphere as we do, January is typically a pretty quiet, contemplative time if you’re a rider who doesn’t live in a particularly warm place. If you’ve been waiting anxiously to find out more details about the Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield will be livestreaming the official launch event on January 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. India Standard Time, which also happens to be 9 a.m. Eastern.

Like many of its launches in recent time, Enfield will be streaming the event live on its YouTube channel, where it currently has a placeholder set up. There, interested parties can subscribe to the channel and/or turn on notifications so they’re reminded when the live event is about to start.

Like you’d probably expect, Enfield didn’t include too many details in its description, simply opting to say, “After a meteoric entrance at EICMA 2022 and Rider Mania 2022, the Super Meteor 650 is here to introduce #PureCruising to the world. Join us for the launch premiere of our all-new thoroughbred cruiser on January 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM (IST).”

While we don’t yet know the details on when the Super Meteor 650 will arrive in various markets around the world, hopefully more information will become clear during the launch premiere presentation. Are you excited about the Super Meteor 650? If you want to sign up for notifications about the premiere, follow the link in our Sources.