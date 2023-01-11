After much anticipation—six years' worth, in fact—Indian electric mobility brand Tork finally unleashed the Kratos in 2022. The electric naked bike just completed its rookie season but that isn’t stopping Tork from upgrading the platform in 2023. That means the new Kratos X premium variant replaces the previous base model while the Kratos R benefits from minor updates.

Debuting at Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida, India, the performance-oriented Kratos R returns with refined styling and a blacked-finished battery and motor. On the electronic front, the R trim also earns a new live dash, fast-charging port, and upgraded front and rear indicators. The new fast-charging capability allows the e-roadster to regain 80 percent of its 4-kWh lithium-ion battery’s capacity in one hour.

The Kratos R’s 9 kW (12.1 horsepower) motor propels the model to 38 Nm (28 lb-ft) of torque and a 105 km/h (65 mph) top speed. Tork reports IDC (Indian Driving Condition) range at 180 km (112 miles) but the real-world range is closer to 120 km (75 miles).

The Kratos X builds on that foundation with a newly-revised motor that produces more torque and optimizes power delivery. A new seven-inch TFT display not only boasts Android connectivity with navigation but also relays more information to the rider. The up-spec model also benefits from a fast-charging and a Furiously Fast ride mode. When it comes to the chassis, Tork also equips the X model with a lighter aluminum swingarm.

Unfortunately, the Indian OEM has yet to roll out full specs on the premium trim Kratos. We do expect Tork to release the variant’s spec sheet closer to launch. Bookings for the electric naked bike will begin in Q2 2023 and customers can partake in test rides between March and April. Tork expects to ship the first units by June, 2023.