When riding in winter conditions, the low temperatures aren't necessarily the only things you need to worry about when it comes to staying warm and comfy. Indeed, in most countries in the northern hemisphere, the frigid temperatures are accompanied by rain, snow, and strong winds which can make the already cold temps feel even colder.

As such, it's imperative that you hit the road in thermal wear from head to toe no matter how short your rides are. On top of that, the risk of a crash—both high and low speed—is amplified by the slick road surface and poor traction brought about by cold weather. With that, motorcycle gear and equipment designed for cold weather must be built to the highest standards as they have two important roles to fulfill—keeping you warm and dry, and keeping you safe and protected.

This is exactly what Bering, a French gear and equipment manufacturer who knows a thing or two about cold-weather riding, wants to offer with its newest jacket, the Crosser. Unlike many other street jackets that make use of leather to keep you warm, the Crosser makes use of a textile material stylized to look like an urban, neo-retro jacket. It has softshell fabric, an abrasion-resistant Fiber Tech 600D fabric, and topstitched sleeves whose color contrasts with the torso area for a stylish aesthetic.

Despite its fashionable appearance, the Crosser's detachable waterproof BWTech Super membrane and fixed mesh lining allow it to be worn all year round in addition to being a winter jacket. Additionally, the jacket can be easily customized depending on the weather thanks to a detachable Shelltech Super thermal lining and an ADS ventilation system with four opening zips on the chest and back. With its neoprene collar, luminous inserts, and several internal and exterior pockets, the Crosser is also well-equipped in terms of comfort and functionality.

On the protection front, the Crosser is equipped with height-adjustable, removable CE-level approved Alpha protectors on the shoulders and elbows. A back protector, which is available as a separate accessory, completes the jacket's protective capabilities. The Crosser comes in two colors, gray/black and khaki/blue, and is certified as Class A PPE by the EN17092:2020 standard. As for pricing, the Bering Crosser jacket is reasonably priced at 279.99 Euros, or approximately $299 USD.