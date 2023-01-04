BMW Motorrad is one of the leading European motorcycle manufacturers all over the world, and is particularly popular in the U.S. and Europe. In Asia, however, nearly all of BMW's models are part of the premium and luxury segment, as small-capacity scooters and commuters tend to dominate the market in the continent. Having said that, BMW Motorrad has registered some pretty impressive growth figures for the Indian market for 2022.

Indeed, the Bavarian brand sold 7,282 two-wheelers in the Indian market, according to sales figures released by BMW Motorrad India, for 2022. By doing this, BMW Motorrad India saw a 40 percent increase from the prior year. It should come as no surprise that the company's entry-level motorcycles dominated sales, and the G 310 series, which consists of three motorcycles—the naked roadster R, entry-level adventure bike GS, and the freshly released RR sportbike—contributed 90 percent of the motorcycle sales total.

BMW's G 310 series continues to be particularly popular across India and other Asian markets thanks to the fact that the entire model range has been co-developed with Indian manufacturer TVS. BMW is responsible for the styling of the bikes, while the engine, technology, chassis, and overall manufacturing is handled by the Indian two-wheeler giant. In fact, the recently launched G 310 RR bears a lot of similarities with the TVS Apache 310 RR, with some even considering the German release a rebadged version of the Indian sportbike.

Apart from the massively successful G 310 model range, BMW Motorrad India also noted significant sales growth for its more premium models. For reference, the C 400 GT maxi-scooter, as well as the S 1000 RR sportbike, and the R 1250 GS and GSA adventure bikes are also sold in the Indian market.

As with all manufacturers, BMW is hoping that 2023 will be an even better year in the Indian market, as in December, 2022, the company launched the new and improved S 1000 RR in the Indian market, with a competitive price tag of Rs 2,025,000—translating to approximately $24,405 USD. On top of that, BMW has showed interest in launching the CE 04 electric scooter in the Indian market, as well, although pricing and availability information has yet to be revealed.