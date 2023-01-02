BMW now offers its R 18 classic cruiser in multiple forms. From the bare-bones, bar-hopping base model to the feature-packed R 18 B (bagger) and R 18 Transcontinental, the Bavarian lineup forces riders to choose between outright minimalism and the utmost maximalism. German gear and accessories specialist Wunderlich knows that many riders reside between those two poles and offers a new aftermarket touring fairing to serve them.

Wunderlich fashions its Highway Fairing out of high-quality ABS plastic produced with a deep-drawing process. The firm then shapes the unit with a CNC mill. Resembling the iconic Batwing fairing popularized by Harley-Davidson, the classically-designed wind protection ticks the box for both style and substance.

Gallery: Wunderlich Highway Fairing

4 Photos

Measuring nearly 24 inches in width, almost 16 inches in height (without windscreen), and over 12 inches in depth, the fairing yields excellent coverage without adding all the weight of a full infotainment system. With no 10.25-inch TFT display, sound system, and the associated electronics, the Highway finds a happy medium between lean and luxurious travel.

To secure the fairing to the R 18, Wunderlich devised brackets that affix to both the headlight and top triple tree. Fabricated from steel tubes and precisely-edged steel sheeting, the black powder-coated mounting structure seamlessly integrates with the fairing. Customers can uphold the R 18’s stellar finish by opting for the Blackstorm and Blackstorm with Stripes colorways or favor the custom route with the unpainted variant.

Wunderlich also offers its Sport and Touring Windscreens in transparent, smoked grey, and black gloss finishes, but buyers will need to purchase their preferred shield separately. The Highway Fairing starts at $699.95 for the unpainted version but goes up to $1,099.95 for the Blackstorm option and $1,249.95 for the Blackstorm with Stripes livery. Customers can anticipate dropping an extra $119.95 on a windscreen.

The Highway Fairing may not fit into every R 18 owner’s budget, but it’s certainly cheaper than moving up to an R 18 B or R 18 Transcontinental.